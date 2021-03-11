Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.78 Million Stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. (NYSE:SQM) by 2.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 117,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile were worth $5,783,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $60,000. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC lifted its holdings in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile by 92,500.0% in the 4th quarter. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC now owns 1,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,850 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile in the 4th quarter worth approximately $237,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.82% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SQM shares. Citigroup upgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.00.

Shares of NYSE SQM opened at $52.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.48, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. has a 12 month low of $15.20 and a 12 month high of $60.74. The business’s 50 day moving average is $54.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.47.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile (NYSE:SQM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.05. Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile had a return on equity of 9.93% and a net margin of 9.26%. Sell-side analysts expect that Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile S.A. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sociedad Química y Minera de Chile Profile

Sociedad QuÃ­mica y Minera de Chile SA produces and distributes specialty plant nutrients, iodine and its derivatives, lithium and its derivatives, potassium chloride and sulfate, industrial chemicals, and other products and services. The company offers specialty plant nutrients, including potassium nitrate, sodium nitrate, sodium potassium nitrate, specialty blends, and other specialty fertilizers for crops, such as vegetables, fruits, and flowers under the Ultrasol, Qrop, Speedfol, and Allganic brands.

