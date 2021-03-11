Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $5.92 Million Stock Position in Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:FBC) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 145,256 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 14,550 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of Flagstar Bancorp worth $5,921,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FBC. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Flagstar Bancorp by 21.2% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 44,142 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,426,000 after buying an additional 7,724 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 265.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,760 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 7,819 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 20.2% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,683 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 4.6% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 9,456 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in Flagstar Bancorp by 19.5% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 141,310 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $4,187,000 after purchasing an additional 23,060 shares in the last quarter. 95.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on FBC shares. Compass Point boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Flagstar Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 15th. B. Riley boosted their price target on Flagstar Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on Flagstar Bancorp from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.83.

Flagstar Bancorp stock opened at $46.26 on Wednesday. Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.76 and a 12-month high of $49.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $44.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.03. The stock has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 1.79.

Flagstar Bancorp (NYSE:FBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The savings and loans company reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.47. Flagstar Bancorp had a return on equity of 22.68% and a net margin of 22.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Flagstar Bancorp, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Flagstar Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. Flagstar Bancorp’s payout ratio is 6.94%.

Flagstar Bancorp Profile

Flagstar Bancorp, Inc operates as a savings and loan holding company for Flagstar Bank, FSB that provides commercial and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. Its Community Banking segment offers various products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, consumer and commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, equipment finance and leasing, home builder finance loans, and warehouse lines of credit.

