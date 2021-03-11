Alliancebernstein L.P. Has $6.42 Million Stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 94,724 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,870 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $6,418,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of RHP. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 24.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 997 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties during the 3rd quarter worth about $212,000. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 116,816 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,880 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 22,587 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $831,000 after acquiring an additional 1,848 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on RHP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Raymond James downgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $44.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $50.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $58.38.

RHP stock opened at $81.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -15.30 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50-day moving average is $72.38 and its 200-day moving average is $56.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.01, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.25 and a 1 year high of $84.03.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.79) by ($0.66). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 34.71% and a negative return on equity of 62.16%. The business had revenue of $126.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $114.35 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.84 EPS. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s revenue was down 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Story: Support Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.