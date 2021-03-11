Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) by 7.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 215,890 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 18,480 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.19% of Corporate Office Properties Trust worth $5,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of OFC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 68.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 79,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,183,000 after buying an additional 32,402 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 24,817 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 113,282 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,687,000 after purchasing an additional 21,834 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GSI Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. GSI Capital Advisors LLC now owns 85,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,035,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Corporate Office Properties Trust alerts:

Shares of NYSE:OFC opened at $27.05 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $26.42 and its 200 day moving average is $25.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.00. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $15.23 and a 1 year high of $28.50.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 9.67% and a return on equity of 3.49%. On average, analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.1 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st will be issued a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 30th. Corporate Office Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.19%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on OFC shares. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Corporate Office Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.23.

About Corporate Office Properties Trust

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties. The majority of its portfolio is in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (ÂITÂ) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (ÂDefense/IT LocationsÂ).

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC).

Receive News & Ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Corporate Office Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.