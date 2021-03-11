Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) by 25.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 390,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 132,235 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.17% of Viavi Solutions worth $5,843,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 93.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,938,207 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $88,925,000 after buying an additional 2,868,533 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in Viavi Solutions by 59.1% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,283,264 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $50,243,000 after buying an additional 1,590,616 shares during the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 8.5% in the third quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 3,334,253 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $39,110,000 after purchasing an additional 261,067 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 3,028,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $45,359,000 after purchasing an additional 487,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 5.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,244,579 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,330,000 after purchasing an additional 118,992 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VIAV stock opened at $16.05 on Wednesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.08 and a 1 year high of $17.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 3.84. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.29 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.03. The company has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 100.32 and a beta of 0.82.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.04. Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 18.19% and a net margin of 3.23%. The business had revenue of $299.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $290.49 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.23 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Luke M. Scrivanich sold 2,213 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.49, for a total value of $36,492.37. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,108 shares in the company, valued at $1,189,060.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Gary W. Staley sold 1,991 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.95, for a total value of $33,747.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,625 shares of company stock worth $169,765. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

VIAV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Viavi Solutions from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Viavi Solutions from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. MKM Partners initiated coverage on Viavi Solutions in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.56.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, civil, military, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

