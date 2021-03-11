Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stake in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its holdings in Patterson Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCO) by 21.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 211,669 shares of the company’s stock after selling 57,432 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.22% of Patterson Companies worth $6,272,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Patterson Companies by 356.5% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,915,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,171,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,885 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 1,578.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 530,091 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,707,000 after buying an additional 498,500 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Patterson Companies by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,243,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $303,507,000 after acquiring an additional 194,423 shares during the period. Peregrine Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Patterson Companies by 71.5% in the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 396,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,752,000 after acquiring an additional 165,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter worth $2,433,000. 86.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Patterson Companies news, Director Jody H. Feragen sold 10,052 shares of Patterson Companies stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.83, for a total value of $330,007.16. Following the sale, the director now owns 44,531 shares in the company, valued at $1,461,952.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Donald Zurbay sold 6,817 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.10, for a total value of $205,191.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Patterson Companies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $33.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays raised their target price on Patterson Companies from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Patterson Companies from $25.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.43.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.44 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Patterson Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.93 and a twelve month high of $36.88. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $31.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.96. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.63.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.07. Patterson Companies had a negative net margin of 9.15% and a positive return on equity of 17.57%. The company had revenue of $1.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share. Patterson Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Patterson Companies, Inc. will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

About Patterson Companies

Patterson Companies, Inc distributes and sells dental and animal health products in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments; Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate segments. The Dental segment offers consumable products, including infection control, restorative materials, hand instruments, and sterilization products; basic and advanced technology dental equipment; technology solutions, such as practice management software and e-commerce solutions; patient education systems; and office forms and stationery.

