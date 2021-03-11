Alliancebernstein L.P. Lowers Stock Position in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) by 55.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,391 shares of the company’s stock after selling 114,358 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $6,384,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in NVO. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 28.3% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Novo Nordisk A/S in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 192,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,387,000 after purchasing an additional 58,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 67.8% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 23,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after acquiring an additional 9,328 shares during the period. 5.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $70.72 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1 year low of $49.24 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a market capitalization of $166.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.59, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.63.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $4.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $3.41. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 71.46% and a net margin of 32.65%. As a group, research analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th will be issued a $0.9494 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 26th. This is an increase from Novo Nordisk A/S’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.78. This represents a yield of 1.3%. Novo Nordisk A/S’s payout ratio is 30.08%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVO. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S Profile

Novo Nordisk A/S, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products worldwide. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity care, and Biopharm. The Diabetes and Obesity care segment provides products in the areas of insulins, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products, obesity, and other chronic diseases.

