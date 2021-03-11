Alliancebernstein L.P. Raises Stock Position in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Sage Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAGE) by 189.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 74,316 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 48,685 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of Sage Therapeutics worth $6,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SAGE. Exane Derivatives grew its holdings in shares of Sage Therapeutics by 6,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 384 shares in the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $68,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sage Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $167,000.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SAGE. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Sage Therapeutics in a report on Monday, February 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Sage Therapeutics from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Sage Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.50.

NASDAQ SAGE opened at $77.88 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $73.91. Sage Therapeutics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.01 and a 12 month high of $98.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.52 and a beta of 2.23.

Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.17) by $20.36. Sage Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 7,706.84% and a negative return on equity of 63.81%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Sage Therapeutics, Inc. will post -8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sage Therapeutics Profile

Sage Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel medicines to treat central nervous system (CNS) disorders. Its lead product candidate is ZULRESSO, a proprietary intravenous formulation of brexanolone for the treatment of postpartum depression (PPD). The company's product pipeline also includes SAGE-217, a novel neuroactive steroid, which is in Phase III clinical trials for treating PPD, major depressive disorders, bipolar depression, and generalized anxiety disorders; and SAGE-324, a novel compound that is in Phase II clinical trial to treat essential tremors, as well as has completed Phase I clinical trial for epileptiform disorders and Parkinson's diseases.

