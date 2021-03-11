Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Holdings in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN) by 82.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 45,028 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 212,175 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.07% of Aspen Technology worth $5,865,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZPN. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $385,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 92.3% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 425 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 72.8% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,870 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC acquired a new position in Aspen Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $332,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Aspen Technology by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 254,605 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,230,000 after acquiring an additional 18,158 shares in the last quarter. 96.73% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Aspen Technology alerts:

NASDAQ AZPN opened at $151.23 on Wednesday. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $73.07 and a one year high of $162.56. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.26 billion, a PE ratio of 45.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The technology company reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.80. Aspen Technology had a net margin of 37.15% and a return on equity of 49.40%. The business had revenue of $223.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.76 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 77.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 4.7 earnings per share for the current year.

AZPN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $135.00 to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Aspen Technology from $158.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.88.

In other Aspen Technology news, EVP John Hague sold 3,488 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.21, for a total transaction of $503,004.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,975,917.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Karl E. Johnsen sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.88, for a total transaction of $183,025.20. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 23,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,364,400.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Profile

Aspen Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides asset optimization solutions in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East. The company operates in two segments, Subscription and Software, and Services and Other. It offers asset optimization software that optimizes asset design, operations, and maintenance in various industrial environments.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZPN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN).

Receive News & Ratings for Aspen Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aspen Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.