Alliancebernstein L.P. Reduces Stock Holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VXF) by 10.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,903 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $5,578,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VXF. Gemmer Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 51.3% during the 4th quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000.

VXF stock opened at $177.56 on Wednesday. Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $74.19 and a twelve month high of $189.10. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $179.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $154.28.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

