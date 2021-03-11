Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 18,688 Shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its stake in shares of Yandex (NASDAQ:YNDX) by 17.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,625 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 18,688 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P.’s holdings in Yandex were worth $6,306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of YNDX. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Yandex by 27.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 16,311,701 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,134,968,000 after acquiring an additional 3,529,708 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Yandex by 459.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,244,278 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $211,689,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,435 shares in the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 30.7% during the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 7,064,647 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $460,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,212 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Yandex by 63.9% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,458,984 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $225,699,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Yandex by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,259,311 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $296,364,000 after purchasing an additional 573,543 shares during the last quarter. 76.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on YNDX shares. Renaissance Capital upgraded shares of Yandex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. HSBC cut shares of Yandex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. TheStreet cut shares of Yandex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Yandex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Yandex from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $62.83.

Shares of YNDX stock opened at $63.49 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $20.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 186.74, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 6.68 and a quick ratio of 6.68. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $66.87 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.11. Yandex has a one year low of $27.93 and a one year high of $74.32.

Yandex N.V., an Internet and technology company, provides Internet search engine in Russia and internationally. The company offers search, location-based, personalized, and mobile services that enable users to find information, and communicate and connect over the Internet from desktops and mobile devices.

