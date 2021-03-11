Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 2,520 Shares of Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its stake in Clean Harbors, Inc. (NYSE:CLH) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 80,131 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,520 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Clean Harbors worth $6,098,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLH. Mackay Shields LLC increased its stake in shares of Clean Harbors by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 127,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,141,000 after acquiring an additional 6,204 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 118,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $6,632,000 after purchasing an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $411,000. Aperio Group LLC increased its stake in Clean Harbors by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 15,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 604 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Clean Harbors during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $447,000. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CLH shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Clean Harbors from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $104.00 to $107.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Clean Harbors from $70.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Clean Harbors from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperformer” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.00.

NYSE CLH opened at $90.02 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 41.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Clean Harbors, Inc. has a 12 month low of $29.45 and a 12 month high of $91.93. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $83.67 and a 200-day moving average of $70.55.

Clean Harbors (NYSE:CLH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.24. Clean Harbors had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 3.72%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Clean Harbors, Inc. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Andrea Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.42, for a total value of $134,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,060,789.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Michael Louis Battles sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.39, for a total value of $863,900.00. Corporate insiders own 7.70% of the company’s stock.

Clean Harbors, Inc provides environmental, energy, and industrial services in North America. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Safety-Kleen. The Environmental Services segment collects, transports, treats, and disposes hazardous and non-hazardous waste, such as resource recovery, physical treatment, fuel blending, incineration, landfill disposal, wastewater treatment, lab chemicals disposal, and explosives management services; and CleanPack services, which comprise collection, identification and categorization, specialized packaging, transportation, and disposal of laboratory chemicals and household hazardous waste.

