Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,246 Shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. cut its position in shares of American States Water (NYSE:AWR) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,491 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,246 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.21% of American States Water worth $6,082,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AWR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of American States Water by 431.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 19,744 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 16,028 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of American States Water during the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of American States Water by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 27,371 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,052,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its position in American States Water by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 14,357 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,076,000 after acquiring an additional 847 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in American States Water during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $279,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AWR opened at $72.16 on Wednesday. American States Water has a fifty-two week low of $65.11 and a fifty-two week high of $96.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $76.81. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.96 and a beta of -0.07.

American States Water (NYSE:AWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. American States Water had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 17.38%. The business had revenue of $124.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.50 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.45 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that American States Water will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.335 dividend. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. American States Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.91%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American States Water from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $78.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 26th.

American States Water Company, through its subsidiaries, provides water and electric services to residential, industrial, and other customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Water, Electric, and Contracted Services. The company purchases, produces, distributes, and sells water, as well as distributes electricity.

