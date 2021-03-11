Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 4,345 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,541 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 4,345 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.12% of DICK’S Sporting Goods worth $6,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1.1% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 112,361 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $6,503,000 after acquiring an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 533,397 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $29,982,000 after acquiring an additional 41,027 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 33,622 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $1,892,000 after acquiring an additional 2,376 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,566.7% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 700 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, AJO LP bought a new stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in the third quarter worth $1,623,000. 76.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

NYSE:DKS opened at $71.82 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.62. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.46 and a 12 month high of $80.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $72.07 and its 200 day moving average is $60.88.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.07 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 25.52% and a net margin of 4.20%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, CEO Edward W. Stack sold 31,120 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.91, for a total transaction of $2,082,239.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Edward Hayes III sold 10,942 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.82, for a total value of $709,260.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 32,991 shares in the company, valued at $2,138,476.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 112,019 shares of company stock worth $7,387,589 over the last three months. 30.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $64.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Barclays lifted their target price on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. It provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

Recommended Story: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.