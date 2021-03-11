Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,300 Shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its position in shares of ChemoCentryx, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCXI) by 6.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 96,741 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 6,300 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.14% of ChemoCentryx worth $5,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 19.7% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,130 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 180.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 1,628 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ChemoCentryx by 39.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 2,259 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $140,000 after buying an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of ChemoCentryx in the 3rd quarter worth $154,000. 80.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ChemoCentryx alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CCXI shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ChemoCentryx in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $93.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of ChemoCentryx from $83.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of ChemoCentryx from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of ChemoCentryx stock opened at $56.08 on Wednesday. ChemoCentryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.72 and a 52-week high of $70.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -83.70 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $62.88 and a 200-day moving average of $57.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 10.12 and a current ratio of 10.12.

ChemoCentryx (NASDAQ:CCXI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.10). ChemoCentryx had a negative net margin of 58.10% and a negative return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChemoCentryx, Inc. will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ChemoCentryx news, CEO Thomas J. Schall sold 17,619 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.01, for a total transaction of $1,145,411.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,279,710 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $148,203,947.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker sold 1,910 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.20, for a total transaction of $114,982.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 111,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,737,162.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 130,761 shares of company stock valued at $8,476,482 in the last three months. 9.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About ChemoCentryx

ChemoCentryx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of new medications for inflammatory disorders, autoimmune diseases, and cancer in the United States. Its lead drug candidate is Avacopan, an orally-administered complement inhibitor of the complement C5a receptor (C5aR), which is in Phase III development for the treatment of anti-neutrophil cytoplasmic auto-antibody-associated vasculitis; and Phase IIb clinical trial, the AURORA trial for the treatment of patients with moderate-to-severe hidradenitis suppurativa, as well as patients with complement 3 glomerulopathy.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for ChemoCentryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ChemoCentryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.