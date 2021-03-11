Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,531 Shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 174,908 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 6,531 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.16% of Hawaiian Electric Industries worth $6,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,955 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 414 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $351,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 7.0% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,361 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $378,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,827 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $596,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Hawaiian Electric Industries by 8.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,892 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $395,000 after purchasing an additional 906 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Hawaiian Electric Industries alerts:

Several research analysts have weighed in on HE shares. Guggenheim cut Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, TheStreet raised Hawaiian Electric Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $43.17.

Shares of NYSE HE opened at $38.65 on Wednesday. Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $31.83 and a one year high of $55.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.07 and a quick ratio of 0.07. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.72, a P/E/G ratio of 11.18 and a beta of 0.18.

Hawaiian Electric Industries (NYSE:HE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.12. Hawaiian Electric Industries had a return on equity of 9.06% and a net margin of 8.10%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. will post 1.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a boost from Hawaiian Electric Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Hawaiian Electric Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 68.34%.

Hawaiian Electric Industries Company Profile

Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the electric utility and banking businesses primarily in the state of Hawaii. The company's Electric Utility segment is involved in generating, purchasing, transmitting, distributing, and selling electric energy. Its renewable energy sources and potential sources include wind, solar, photovoltaic, geothermal, wave, hydroelectric, municipal waste, and other bio fuels.

Read More: What is an investor looking for in an SEC filing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hawaiian Electric Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HE).

Receive News & Ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hawaiian Electric Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.