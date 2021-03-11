Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 6,712 Shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Alliancebernstein L.P. decreased its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 188,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,712 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.15% of Bank OZK worth $5,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $66,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in Bank OZK by 573.7% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 3,643 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Bank OZK during the 3rd quarter worth about $156,000. 85.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:OZK opened at $43.62 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77 and a beta of 1.90. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $14.20 and a fifty-two week high of $44.71.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $266.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $250.03 million. Bank OZK had a net margin of 22.78% and a return on equity of 6.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Bank OZK will post 2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bank OZK from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $32.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $31.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $37.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bank OZK has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Bank OZK

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. The company accepts various deposit products, including non-interest bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. It also offers real estate, consumer and small business, indirect consumer RV and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

