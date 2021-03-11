Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 71,934 Shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Alliancebernstein L.P. trimmed its position in shares of Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO) by 42.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,630 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 71,934 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned about 0.28% of Winnebago Industries worth $5,732,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Winnebago Industries during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in Winnebago Industries by 950.0% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Black Swift Group LLC bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $150,000. Harfst & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Winnebago Industries in the 4th quarter worth about $290,000. Institutional investors own 87.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WGO opened at $81.30 on Wednesday. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.94 and a 52 week high of $82.68. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $70.58 and a 200 day moving average of $58.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.13 and a beta of 2.13.

Winnebago Industries (NYSE:WGO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The construction company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.68. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 2.37% and a return on equity of 9.21%. The company had revenue of $793.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $752.54 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.73 earnings per share. Winnebago Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 2.03 EPS for the current year.

In other Winnebago Industries news, SVP Ashis Nayan Bhattacharya sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.93, for a total transaction of $666,507.27. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 26,939 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,964,661.27. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Matthew L. Miller sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $3,377,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 277,299 shares of company stock valued at $17,516,109 in the last three months. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on WGO. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Winnebago Industries from $63.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Northcoast Research upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $67.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Winnebago Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.15.

Winnebago Industries, Inc manufactures and sells recreation vehicles and marine products primarily for use in leisure travel and outdoor recreation activities. The company operates in six segments: Grand Design Towables, Winnebago Towables, Winnebago Motorhomes, Newmar motorhomes, Chris-Craft Marine, and Winnebago Specialty Vehicles.

