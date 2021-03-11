Alliancebernstein L.P. Sells 850 Shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in shares of WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 3.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 22,690 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 850 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of WD-40 worth $6,028,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of WD-40 by 40.6% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 142 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $49,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in WD-40 in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. increased its position in WD-40 by 50.0% in the third quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 300 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont increased its position in WD-40 by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 375 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WDFC opened at $304.54 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $311.23 and its 200 day moving average is $253.68. WD-40 has a fifty-two week low of $151.16 and a fifty-two week high of $333.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a PE ratio of 69.21 and a beta of -0.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81.

WD-40 (NASDAQ:WDFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.69. WD-40 had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 33.97%. The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $106.80 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that WD-40 will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current year.

In other WD-40 news, Director William B. Noble sold 583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.46, for a total transaction of $178,083.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.09% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WDFC. DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of WD-40 in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WD-40 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $337.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

WD-40 Company develops and sells maintenance products, and homecare and cleaning products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers multi-purpose maintenance products, including aerosol sprays, non-aerosol trigger sprays, and in liquid-bulk form products under the WD-40 Multi-Use brand name for various consumer uses and industrial applications; and specialty maintenance products, such as penetrants, degreasers, corrosion inhibitors, greases, lubricants, and rust removers under the WD-40 Specialist brand, as well as various products under the WD-40 Bike brand name.

