Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR)

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its position in shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:XHR) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 387,055 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 34,558 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.34% of Xenia Hotels & Resorts worth $5,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 2.2% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 257,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $187,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 40.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 156,539 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 45,188 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its holdings in Xenia Hotels & Resorts by 20.8% during the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 26,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Xenia Hotels & Resorts during the third quarter worth about $555,000. 79.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Taylor C. Kessel sold 25,905 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.93, for a total value of $490,381.65. Also, insider Barry A. N. Bloom sold 18,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.23, for a total transaction of $300,238.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 57,135 shares in the company, valued at $927,301.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,404 shares of company stock worth $1,977,820 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $12.50 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $9.00 to $18.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Xenia Hotels & Resorts from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Xenia Hotels & Resorts currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.67.

XHR stock opened at $19.73 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $12.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of -20.34 and a beta of 1.04. Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $6.14 and a 12 month high of $20.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 6.23 and a quick ratio of 6.23.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts (NYSE:XHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.52. The business had revenue of $75.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.08 million. Xenia Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 13.99% and a negative return on equity of 6.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 73.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post -0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Xenia Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Xenia Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a self-advised and self-administered REIT that invests in uniquely positioned luxury and upper upscale hotels and resorts, with a focus on the top 25 U.S. lodging markets as well as key leisure destinations in the United States. The Company owns 37 hotels comprising 10,749 rooms across 16 states.

