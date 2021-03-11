Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lowered its stake in AGNC Investment Corp. (NASDAQ:AGNC) by 13.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 359,247 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 55,831 shares during the quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 0.07% of AGNC Investment worth $5,604,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AGNC. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $85,460,000. PGGM Investments purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 4th quarter worth $32,666,000. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of AGNC Investment during the 3rd quarter worth $28,277,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 42,841,861 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $668,334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600,821 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of AGNC Investment by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,982,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $41,493,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548,254 shares during the period. 55.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AGNC opened at $16.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $15.06. The company has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.06 and a beta of 0.96. AGNC Investment Corp. has a 12-month low of $6.25 and a 12-month high of $16.73.

AGNC Investment (NASDAQ:AGNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.10. AGNC Investment had a negative net margin of 17.91% and a positive return on equity of 16.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that AGNC Investment Corp. will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a feb 21 dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a yield of 8.8%. AGNC Investment’s payout ratio is currently 66.67%.

AGNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America increased their price target on AGNC Investment from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “hold” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AGNC Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 29th. JMP Securities upped their price objective on AGNC Investment from $15.50 to $16.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler began coverage on AGNC Investment in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.50 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.54.

AGNC Investment Corp., formerly American Capital Agency Corp., is a real estate investment trust. The Company invests in agency residential mortgage-backed securities on a leveraged basis. Its investments consist of residential mortgage pass-through securities and collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs) for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by a government-sponsored enterprise, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association (Fannie Mae) and the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation (Freddie Mac), or by the United States Government agency, such as the Government National Mortgage Association (Ginnie Mae) (collectively, GSEs).

