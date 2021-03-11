Alliancebernstein L.P. Trims Stock Position in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M)

Alliancebernstein L.P. lessened its holdings in Macy’s, Inc. (NYSE:M) by 28.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 542,155 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220,868 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned 0.17% of Macy’s worth $6,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Macy’s during the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Macy’s by 13.0% during the third quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 12,187 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares during the period. 81.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on M. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $10.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Macy’s from $7.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Macy’s in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Macy’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Macy’s from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.15.

In other Macy’s news, Director Paul C. Varga acquired 33,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.42 per share, with a total value of $510,633.30. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Macy’s stock opened at $17.11 on Wednesday. Macy’s, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.38 and a 52-week high of $22.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $14.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Macy’s (NYSE:M) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.61. Macy’s had a negative net margin of 19.91% and a negative return on equity of 8.21%. The company had revenue of $6.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.12 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Macy’s, Inc. will post -2.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Macy's Company Profile

Macy's, Inc, an omnichannel retail organization, operates stores, websites, and mobile applications under the Macy's, Bloomingdale's, and bluemercury brands. It sells a range of merchandise, including apparel and accessories for men, women, and kids; cosmetics; home furnishings; and other consumer goods.

