Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp reduced its position in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 15.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,999 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,466 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $4,225,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Magellan Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 956.9% during the 3rd quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 2,304,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,031,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086,510 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department acquired a new position in shares of Alliant Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $32,922,000. Energy Income Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Energy Income Partners LLC now owns 1,751,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,464,000 after purchasing an additional 323,782 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,178,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,847,000 after purchasing an additional 280,941 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Alliant Energy by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,294,916 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,833,000 after purchasing an additional 268,066 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Wolfe Research raised shares of Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Alliant Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.71.

NASDAQ:LNT opened at $49.88 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The company’s 50-day moving average is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.67. Alliant Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $37.66 and a 12-month high of $58.10.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $817.00 million for the quarter. Alliant Energy had a net margin of 19.33% and a return on equity of 12.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 29th were issued a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.23%. This is a positive change from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates in three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

