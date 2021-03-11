Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) Short Interest Update

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc. (NASDAQ:AESE) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 98,000 shares, a decrease of 76.4% from the February 11th total of 414,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,070,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days. Currently, 1.4% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Allied Esports Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th.

Get Allied Esports Entertainment alerts:

In other news, President Adam J. Pliska sold 50,862 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.75, for a total transaction of $139,870.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony A. Hung sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $37,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 7.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $263,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Allied Esports Entertainment in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Allied Esports Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Institutional investors own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

Allied Esports Entertainment stock opened at $2.42 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.00. Allied Esports Entertainment has a 52 week low of $0.40 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.97 million, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.26 and a 200-day moving average of $1.56.

Allied Esports Entertainment Company Profile

Allied Esports Entertainment Inc operates a premier public esports and entertainment company, consisting of the Allied Esports and World Poker Tour (WPT) businesses worldwide. The company has two segments, Gaming & Entertainment and E-Sports. It operates esports properties to connect players and fans via a network of connected arenas; a flagship gaming arena located at the Luxor Hotel in Las Vegas, Nevada; a mobile esports truck that serves as a battleground and content generation hub; and a studio for recording and streaming gaming events, as well as provides multiplayer video game competitions.

Featured Article: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allied Esports Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.