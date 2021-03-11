Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $37.49

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment (TSE:AP.UN) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$37.49 and traded as high as C$41.50. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment shares last traded at C$41.14, with a volume of 290,777 shares traded.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. CIBC increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$43.00 to C$44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$40.00 to C$42.25 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Scotiabank decreased their price target on Allied Properties Real Estate Investment from C$48.00 to C$47.50 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and set a C$48.00 price target on shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$46.84.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$37.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$37.49. The company has a current ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.10. The stock has a market cap of C$5.24 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.23.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.1417 per share. This is an increase from Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.13%. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.04%.

In other news, Director Michael R. Emory acquired 1,458 shares of Allied Properties Real Estate Investment stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$35.87 per share, with a total value of C$52,298.46. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 228,281 shares in the company, valued at C$8,188,439.47.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Company Profile (TSE:AP.UN)

Allied is a leading owner, manager and developer of (i) distinctive urban workspace in Canada's major cities and (ii) network-dense urban data centres in Toronto that form Canada's hub for global connectivity. Allied's business is providing knowledge-based organizations with distinctive urban environments for creativity and connectivity.

