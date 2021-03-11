Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) Given New $34.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) had its price objective cut by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from $45.00 to $34.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the auto parts company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential downside of 17.17% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Allison Transmission from $51.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Allison Transmission from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on shares of Allison Transmission in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $44.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.00.

Get Allison Transmission alerts:

Shares of ALSN stock opened at $41.05 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $4.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.23. Allison Transmission has a 52 week low of $26.15 and a 52 week high of $45.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day moving average of $39.63.

Allison Transmission (NYSE:ALSN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The auto parts company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.06. Allison Transmission had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 46.60%. The business had revenue of $535.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $510.46 million. Analysts anticipate that Allison Transmission will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Michael Dick sold 5,609 shares of Allison Transmission stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $252,405.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,667,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ALSN. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Allison Transmission during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Allison Transmission in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 98.04% of the company’s stock.

Allison Transmission Company Profile

Allison Transmission Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells commercial and defense fully-automatic transmissions for medium- and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, and medium- and heavy-tactical U.S. defense vehicles worldwide. It offers 12 transmission product lines for various applications, including distribution, refuse, construction, fire, and emergency on-highway trucks; school and transit buses; motor homes; energy, mining, and construction off-highway vehicles and equipment; and wheeled and tracked defense vehicles.

Read More: What is a Market Correction?

Receive News & Ratings for Allison Transmission Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allison Transmission and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.