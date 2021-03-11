Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) Shares Sold by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox cut its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,639,913 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 37,700 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox owned about 3.99% of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals worth $603,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ALNY. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 79.2% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,905,390 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $277,424,000 after purchasing an additional 842,211 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 618.3% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 441,561 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $845,000 after buying an additional 380,090 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its stake in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 9,132,422 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,186,941,000 after buying an additional 240,934 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,084,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 333,740 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $43,376,000 after acquiring an additional 69,389 shares in the last quarter. 92.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ALNY stock traded up $6.69 on Thursday, hitting $141.37. The stock had a trading volume of 7,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 784,354. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $155.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.12. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $84.97 and a 1 year high of $178.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.20 and a beta of 1.47.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.76) by ($0.33). Alnylam Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 65.96% and a negative net margin of 222.19%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($2.47) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven M. Paul sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $2,100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,240,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, COO Yvonne Greenstreet sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.00, for a total value of $503,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,945 shares in the company, valued at $1,279,145. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,066 shares of company stock valued at $4,996,673 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

ALNY has been the subject of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $162.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Sunday, February 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $169.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $203.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $163.42.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. The company's pipeline of investigational RNAi therapeutics focus on genetic medicines, cardio-metabolic diseases, hepatic infectious diseases, and central nervous system (CNS)/ocular diseases.

