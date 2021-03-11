Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) is Tower Bridge Advisors’ 6th Largest Position

Tower Bridge Advisors lifted its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Alphabet comprises 2.5% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Alphabet were worth $30,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. 31.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,976,854.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total value of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,307 shares of company stock worth $14,349,621. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on GOOG. Mizuho boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

Shares of GOOG traded up $37.32 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,061.49. 10,225 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,647,572. The stock has a market cap of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 39.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2,008.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,745.24. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $15.35 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

