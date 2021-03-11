Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Position Reduced by Dodge & Cox

Dodge & Cox lessened its stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,292,527 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 269,369 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.2% of Dodge & Cox’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Dodge & Cox owned 0.34% of Alphabet worth $4,016,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Alphabet by 62.2% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 410,254 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $602,909,000 after purchasing an additional 157,323 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at about $205,740,000. Natixis increased its position in Alphabet by 186.2% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis now owns 140,579 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,595,000 after purchasing an additional 91,458 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,696.5% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 96,654 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $37,025,000 after buying an additional 91,274 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 117.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 153,785 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $269,413,000 after buying an additional 83,089 shares in the last quarter. 31.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ GOOG traded up $46.36 on Thursday, hitting $2,101.39. 38,342 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,474. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,013.54 and a 1-year high of $2,152.68. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2,020.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,749.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.91 by $6.39. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,400.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock valued at $14,495,463. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

