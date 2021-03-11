Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Shares Sold by Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust

Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 18.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,350 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 1.5% of Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Kemper Corp Master Retirement Trust’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $2,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kentucky Retirement Systems acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,317,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $237,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 330 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Tower Bridge Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Tower Bridge Advisors now owns 17,238 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $30,199,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares during the period. Finally, Bragg Financial Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Bragg Financial Advisors Inc now owns 9,220 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $16,153,000 after purchasing an additional 369 shares during the period. 31.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOG stock traded up $39.80 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $2,063.97. The stock had a trading volume of 40,133 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,647,572. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2,008.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,745.24. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,013.54 and a fifty-two week high of $2,152.68.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The firm had revenue of $56.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $15.35 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and set a $2,390.00 price objective (up previously from $2,050.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,184.71.

In other news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 70 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,085.54, for a total transaction of $145,987.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 41 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,507.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 30 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,764.42, for a total transaction of $52,932.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,492,699.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 7,307 shares of company stock valued at $14,349,621. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Further Reading: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.