Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) Stake Trimmed by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,142 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 629 shares during the quarter. Alphabet accounts for about 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $16,016,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Chiron Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Alphabet during the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG traded up $44.54 on Thursday, reaching $2,099.57. 35,278 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,640,474. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.39. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,013.54 and a 12 month high of $2,152.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2,020.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,749.82.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $15.91 by $6.39. The business had revenue of $56.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $52.86 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. Alphabet’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $15.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Raymond James lifted their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,440.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on Alphabet from $2,100.00 to $2,350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alphabet from $2,050.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2,184.71.

In related news, SVP Philipp Schindler sold 1,385 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,762.01, for a total value of $2,440,383.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 19,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,152,099.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,068.50, for a total value of $6,205,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,976,854.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 7,377 shares of company stock worth $14,495,463. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

See Also: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.