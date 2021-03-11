Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Position Lifted by Wafra Inc.

Wafra Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 12.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,676 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,315 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 2.9% of Wafra Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Wafra Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $66,032,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Sageworth Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 900.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sageworth Trust Co now owns 20 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $32,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 33.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOGL traded up $48.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,055.73. 46,182 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,925,762. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,008.87 and a 12 month high of $2,145.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.39 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,997.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,738.51.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $15.35 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GOOGL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,250.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. MKM Partners reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2,200.00 price target (up from $1,950.00) on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Read More: Equity Income

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GOOGL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL).

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.