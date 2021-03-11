Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC

Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 26.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 799 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 292 shares during the quarter. Bingham Osborn & Scarborough LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 6,823 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,026,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 3,618 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Arbor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 13.1% in the 3rd quarter. Arbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,152 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $14,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV raised its holdings in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 5,475 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $8,024,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Finally, Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Alphabet by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Pillar Pacific Capital Management LLC now owns 10,696 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $15,676,000 after acquiring an additional 333 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:GOOGL traded up $44.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $2,052.04. 45,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,925,762. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $1,008.87 and a one year high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 38.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,997.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,738.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a current ratio of 3.41.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. The firm had revenue of $46.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $15.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wedbush upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,150.00 to $2,470.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,870.00 to $2,050.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital raised shares of Alphabet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2,525.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet to $2,000.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,059.56.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

