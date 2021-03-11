Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Shares Sold by Heartland Advisors Inc.

Heartland Advisors Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 65.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,741 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 3,244 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $3,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the last quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Alphabet by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 1.0% during the third quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 623 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $913,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Family Firm Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 319 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 6 shares during the period. Finally, Aries Wealth Management boosted its position in Alphabet by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 1,196 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,150,000 after purchasing an additional 6 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. KeyCorp raised their target price on Alphabet from $2,060.00 to $2,353.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Alphabet from $2,056.00 to $2,250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,007.50 on Tuesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $1,008.87 and a 12-month high of $2,145.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 trillion, a P/E ratio of 38.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1,997.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,738.51. The company has a current ratio of 3.41, a quick ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. The business had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.09 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 20.80% and a return on equity of 17.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $15.35 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

