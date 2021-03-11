Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) Earns Buy Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Needham & Company LLC in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $2,500.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target indicates a potential upside of 22.53% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on GOOGL. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,875.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Alphabet from $1,800.00 to $2,100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,700.00 to $2,400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Barclays increased their price objective on Alphabet from $1,900.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Truist increased their price objective on Alphabet from $2,000.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and forty have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $2,059.56.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,040.36 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2,003.53 and its 200-day moving average price is $1,740.67. Alphabet has a twelve month low of $1,008.87 and a twelve month high of $2,145.14. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 3.39, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $22.30 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.90 by $6.40. Alphabet had a return on equity of 17.31% and a net margin of 20.80%. The company had revenue of $46.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $15.35 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Alphabet will post 52.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Firethorn Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $515,000. TRU Independence Asset Management 2 LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. Encompass Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $452,000. tru Independence LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $320,733,000. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,057,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,853,689,000 after acquiring an additional 15,478 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.79% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

