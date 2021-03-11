Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at HC Wainwright

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at HC Wainwright from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock. HC Wainwright’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 14.53% from the company’s current price.

ATEC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alphatec from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Alphatec in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 5th. Finally, Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Alphatec from $15.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphatec has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Alphatec stock opened at $16.59 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of -15.08 and a beta of 1.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17. Alphatec has a 1 year low of $2.19 and a 1 year high of $17.42.

Alphatec (NASDAQ:ATEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 4th. The medical technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.12). Alphatec had a negative net margin of 51.95% and a negative return on equity of 266.45%. Research analysts forecast that Alphatec will post -1.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Jeffrey G. Black sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.69, for a total transaction of $116,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 620,770 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,360,651.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James L. L Tullis sold 3,887 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.51, for a total value of $64,174.37. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 150,756 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,488,981.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 35,887 shares of company stock valued at $588,004. 28.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ATEC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 316.5% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,080 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,420 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 150.0% during the 3rd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 50,000 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 30,000 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 182,520 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 762,716 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $5,064,000 after acquiring an additional 61,793 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Alphatec by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 318,097 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 10,437 shares in the last quarter. 31.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphatec Holdings, Inc, a medical technology company, designs, develops, and advances technologies for the surgical treatment of spinal disorders. The company offers SafeOp Neural InformatiX System, an Alpha InformatiX product platform designed to reduce the risk of intraoperative nerve injury; squadron lateral retractor designed to meet the surgeon's needs and to maximize patient outcomes; LLICO access system, a minimally invasive posterior thoracolumbar access system; Invictus Spinal Fixation System, a comprehensive thoracolumbar fixation system to treat a range of pathologies; and Invictus MIS SingleStep designed to improve surgical efficiency without compromising accuracy.

