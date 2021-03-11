AlphaValue Upgrades Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) to Reduce

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BDNNY) was upgraded by equities researchers at AlphaValue to a “reduce” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on BDNNY. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Boliden AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. DNB Markets lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. BNP Paribas lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Boliden AB (publ) from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Boliden AB (publ) currently has an average rating of “Hold”.

BDNNY opened at $79.37 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day moving average is $66.27. Boliden AB has a 52-week low of $30.80 and a 52-week high of $85.45.

Boliden AB (publ) engages in exploring, extracting, and processing base metals and precious metals. It operates in two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters. The company explores for mineral deposits, such as zinc, copper, lead, nickel, gold, palladium, platinum, and silver. It operates the Aitik, the Boliden Area, and Garpenberg mines in Sweden; the Tara mine in Ireland; and the Kylylahti and Kevitsa mines in Finland.

