Alta Equipment Group (ALTG) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Alta Equipment Group (NYSE:ALTG) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, March 18th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Investors interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:ALTG opened at $11.49 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $344.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 2.03. Alta Equipment Group has a one year low of $3.59 and a one year high of $11.50. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Get Alta Equipment Group alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on ALTG shares. Raymond James set a $9.00 target price on Alta Equipment Group and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. B. Riley boosted their target price on Alta Equipment Group from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Alta Equipment Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Alta Equipment Group Inc owns and operates integrated equipment dealership platforms in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Industrial Equipment and Construction Equipment. It operates a branch network that sells, rents, and provides parts and service support for various categories of specialized equipment, including lift trucks and aerial work platforms, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and other industrial and construction equipment.

Featured Article: Fundamental Analysis and Choosing Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Alta Equipment Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alta Equipment Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.