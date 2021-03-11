Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) Shares Bought by Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC

Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 20.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 53,015 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the period. Bridgecreek Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Alteryx worth $6,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AYX. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its position in Alteryx by 46.2% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $743,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Alteryx by 573.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,810,000 after buying an additional 11,100 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Alteryx by 658.4% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 4,207 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Alteryx by 75.3% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 3,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $341,000 after buying an additional 1,289 shares during the period. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Alteryx during the third quarter worth about $352,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Jeff Horing sold 6,081 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.32, for a total transaction of $597,883.92. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,190. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Christopher M. Lal sold 3,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.56, for a total value of $416,666.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,313 shares of company stock valued at $15,857,345. 13.58% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AYX. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Truist started coverage on shares of Alteryx in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Alteryx from $159.00 to $157.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Alteryx from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Alteryx has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.08.

AYX traded up $2.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $84.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,796,092. The company has a current ratio of 4.03, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. Alteryx, Inc. has a 52-week low of $75.17 and a 52-week high of $185.75. The firm has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a P/E ratio of -303.30, a PEG ratio of 87.28 and a beta of 0.85. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $114.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $119.53.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $160.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.65 million. Alteryx had a positive return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 3.20%. On average, equities analysts expect that Alteryx, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current year.

Alteryx, Inc provides end-to-end analytics platform for data analysts and scientists worldwide. Its software platform includes Alteryx Designer, a data profiling, preparation, blending, and analytics product used to create visual workflows or analytic processes; Alteryx Server, a server-based product for scheduling, sharing, and running analytic processes and applications in a Web-based environment; Alteryx Connect, a collaborative data exploration platform for discovering information assets and sharing recommendations across the enterprise; and Alteryx Promote, an analytics model management product for data scientists and analytics teams to build, manage, monitor, and deploy predictive models into real-time production applications.

