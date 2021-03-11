Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) Price Target Raised to $19.00 at TD Securities

Altius Minerals (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) had its price objective boosted by equities research analysts at TD Securities from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ price objective indicates a potential upside of 58.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on ATUSF. Raymond James lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from $12.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lifted their price target on Altius Minerals from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th.

ATUSF stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, hitting $12.00. 9,535 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 40,607. Altius Minerals has a 12-month low of $4.33 and a 12-month high of $13.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.75.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Altius Minerals stock. tru Independence LLC acquired a new stake in Altius Minerals Co. (OTCMKTS:ATUSF) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,876,000.

Altius Minerals Company Profile

Altius Minerals Corporation operates as a diversified mining royalty and streaming company in Canada and Brazil. The company owns royalty and streaming interests in 15 operating mines covering copper, zinc, nickel, cobalt, iron ore, precious metals, potash, and thermal and metallurgical coal; development stage royalties in renewable energy; and various pre-development stage royalty interests in mineral commodities.

