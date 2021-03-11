Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) Shares Sold by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 316,781 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,164 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $12,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $27,000. Financial Avengers Inc. acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Kathmere Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Altria Group during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.18% of the company’s stock.

MO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Altria Group in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Altria Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Altria Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.58.

MO stock opened at $46.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $47.07.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.03). Altria Group had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 148.93%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.02 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Altria Group announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 28th that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to buy up to 2.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.86 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 24th. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.33%. Altria Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.52%.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands, as well as provides on! oral nicotine pouches.

