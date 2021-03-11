Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) Given New $140.00 Price Target at Needham & Company LLC

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) had its price target raised by equities research analysts at Needham & Company LLC from $80.00 to $140.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 31.94% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price target on Ambarella from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Summit Insights upgraded Ambarella from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Ambarella from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Ambarella from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Ambarella from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.77.

NASDAQ AMBA opened at $106.11 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -60.29 and a beta of 1.49. Ambarella has a 52 week low of $36.02 and a 52 week high of $137.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $113.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $79.52.

Ambarella (NASDAQ:AMBA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.06. Ambarella had a negative return on equity of 12.74% and a negative net margin of 27.64%. The firm had revenue of $62.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.67 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Ambarella will post -1.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa H. Meng sold 958 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $88,136.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $362,112. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Christopher Day sold 2,145 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $194,873.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 11,903 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,081,387.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 37,907 shares of company stock worth $3,419,825 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMBA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 321.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 291 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $46,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its holdings in Ambarella by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 1,502 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CenterStar Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ambarella during the 4th quarter worth about $86,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ambarella, Inc develops semiconductor processing solutions for video that enable high-definition (HD), video capture, analysis, sharing, and display worldwide. The company's system-on-a-chip designs integrated HD video processing, image processing, computer vision functionality, audio processing, and system functions onto a single chip for delivering video and image quality, differentiated functionality, and low power consumption.

