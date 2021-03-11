Ambrosus (AMB) Price Hits $0.0704 on Exchanges

Ambrosus (CURRENCY:AMB) traded down 10.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on March 11th. One Ambrosus token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0704 or 0.00000124 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Ambrosus has traded up 83.8% against the US dollar. Ambrosus has a total market capitalization of $28.69 million and approximately $6.57 million worth of Ambrosus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Ambrosus alerts:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $286.17 or 0.00504496 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.39 or 0.00065913 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000804 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00052396 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001763 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 21.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.91 or 0.00012184 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $406.38 or 0.00716419 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.41 or 0.00057131 BTC.

Ambrosus Token Profile

Ambrosus (AMB) is a token. Its genesis date was October 24th, 2017. Ambrosus’ total supply is 681,344,360 tokens and its circulating supply is 407,403,759 tokens. Ambrosus’ official Twitter account is @AmbrosusAMB and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ambrosus is ambrosus.com . The Reddit community for Ambrosus is /r/ambrosus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ambrosus’ official message board is blog.ambrosus.com

Ambrosus Token Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ambrosus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ambrosus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ambrosus using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ambrosus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ambrosus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.