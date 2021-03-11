AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($3.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.80) by ($0.35), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.31 million. AMC Entertainment’s revenue was down 88.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.35 EPS.

Shares of AMC opened at $10.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.30 and a beta of 2.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.37 and a 200-day moving average of $4.70. AMC Entertainment has a 52 week low of $1.91 and a 52 week high of $20.36.

Get AMC Entertainment alerts:

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Wedbush upped their price target on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on AMC Entertainment from $5.50 to $7.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total transaction of $534,740,177.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total value of $2,590,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

AMC Entertainment Company Profile

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

Read More: Is the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) still relevant?

Receive News & Ratings for AMC Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMC Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.