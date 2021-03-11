AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) PT Raised to $7.00

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) had its price target raised by equities researchers at B. Riley from $5.50 to $7.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 28.93% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered AMC Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Wedbush boosted their target price on AMC Entertainment from $2.50 to $5.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group began coverage on AMC Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, MKM Partners lowered AMC Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $1.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. AMC Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.00.

AMC opened at $9.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.28 and a beta of 2.48. AMC Entertainment has a 12 month low of $1.91 and a 12 month high of $20.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.37 and a 200 day moving average of $4.70.

AMC Entertainment (NYSE:AMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported ($6.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.39) by ($2.82). The business had revenue of $162.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. AMC Entertainment’s revenue for the quarter was down 88.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that AMC Entertainment will post -16.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Lake Group L.L.C. Silver sold 33,317,145 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.05, for a total value of $534,740,177.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 1,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.78, for a total transaction of $2,780,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,360,619 shares of company stock valued at $558,087,119 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 17.6% in the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 21,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 3,259 shares in the last quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 36.0% in the third quarter. QCM Cayman Ltd. now owns 14,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 3,968 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 21.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,075 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 74.0% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in AMC Entertainment by 35.7% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 5,954 shares in the last quarter. 16.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AMC Entertainment Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, involved in the theatrical exhibition business. The company owns, operates, or has interests in theatres. As of March 17, 2020, it operated approximately 1,000 theatres and 11,000 screens in the United States and internationally. The company was founded in 1920 and is headquartered in Leawood, Kansas.

