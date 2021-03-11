AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) Stock Price Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $96.73

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $96.73 and traded as high as $118.47. AMCON Distributing shares last traded at $118.47, with a volume of 107 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised AMCON Distributing from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $96.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $65.28 million, a P/E ratio of 12.10 and a beta of 0.66.

AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The company reported $5.57 earnings per share for the quarter. AMCON Distributing had a return on equity of 8.75% and a net margin of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $404.75 million during the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 4th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in AMCON Distributing stock. CM Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMCON Distributing (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 2,965 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000. CM Management LLC owned about 0.54% of AMCON Distributing as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.76% of the company’s stock.

AMCON Distributing Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:DIT)

AMCON Distributing Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of consumer products in the Central, Rocky Mountain, and Mid-South regions of the United States. It operates in two segments, Wholesale Distribution and Retail Health Food. The Wholesale Distribution segment distributes consumer products, including cigarettes and tobacco products, candy and other confectionery, beverages, groceries, paper products, health and beauty care products, frozen and refrigerated products, and institutional foodservice products.

