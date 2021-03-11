AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Down 86.8% in February

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the February 11th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of AMMX opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. AmeraMex International has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.25.
AmeraMex International Company Profile
Featured Article: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator
Receive News & Ratings for AmeraMex International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AmeraMex International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.