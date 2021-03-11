AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) Short Interest Down 86.8% in February

AmeraMex International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMMX) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a drop of 86.8% from the February 11th total of 12,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 36,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of AMMX opened at $0.61 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.62 and a 200-day moving average of $0.22. AmeraMex International has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $1.25.

AmeraMex International Company Profile

AmeraMex International, Inc sells, leases, and rents new and refurbished heavy equipment primarily in the United States. The company's products are used in light and infrastructure construction, shipping logistics, mining, and commercial farming industries. It serves customers in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Asia, and Africa.

