American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $4.06 Billion

Equities research analysts expect American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ:AAL) to announce sales of $4.06 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Nine analysts have issued estimates for American Airlines Group’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.89 billion and the highest is $4.38 billion. American Airlines Group posted sales of $8.52 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 52.3%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, April 29th.

On average, analysts expect that American Airlines Group will report full-year sales of $26.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $22.26 billion to $29.89 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $36.61 billion, with estimates ranging from $31.34 billion to $39.75 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for American Airlines Group.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The airline reported ($3.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.11) by $0.25. The business had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 64.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on AAL shares. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of American Airlines Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Friday, November 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Airlines Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their target price on American Airlines Group from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “negative” rating in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Cowen lowered American Airlines Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $14.13.

Shares of AAL stock opened at $21.75 on Thursday. American Airlines Group has a 1 year low of $8.25 and a 1 year high of $22.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.91 billion, a PE ratio of -1.57 and a beta of 1.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.98.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in shares of American Airlines Group during the fourth quarter valued at $140,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in American Airlines Group by 1,205.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 296,459 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $4,675,000 after acquiring an additional 273,750 shares in the last quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Airlines Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $166,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,889,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 46.1% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 615,159 shares of the airline’s stock worth $9,701,000 after purchasing an additional 194,225 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.41% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated a mainline fleet of 942 aircraft. It serves 365 destinations in approximately 61 countries, principally from its hubs and gateways in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC American Airlines Group Inc has strategic partnership with JetBlue Airways Corp.

