American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

American Campus Communities, Inc. (NYSE:ACC) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.14.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on ACC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of American Campus Communities from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of American Campus Communities from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st.

Shares of ACC opened at $41.67 on Thursday. American Campus Communities has a one year low of $20.13 and a one year high of $46.06. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 81.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.76.

American Campus Communities (NYSE:ACC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $232.96 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.58 million. American Campus Communities had a net margin of 8.14% and a return on equity of 2.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that American Campus Communities will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This is a boost from American Campus Communities’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. American Campus Communities’s payout ratio is currently 77.69%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of American Campus Communities by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,191,417 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $692,505,000 after purchasing an additional 356,895 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,507,026 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $192,765,000 after acquiring an additional 274,639 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments bought a new stake in American Campus Communities during the fourth quarter valued at $163,849,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 198.7% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,995,471 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,602,000 after acquiring an additional 1,992,468 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in American Campus Communities by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,343,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $100,223,000 after acquiring an additional 13,713 shares during the last quarter. 96.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About American Campus Communities

American Campus Communities, Inc is the largest owner, manager and developer of high-quality student housing communities in the United States. The company is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered equity real estate investment trust (REIT) with expertise in the design, finance, development, construction management and operational management of student housing properties.

