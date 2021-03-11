American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

American Cannabis Company, Inc (OTCMKTS:AMMJ) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a drop of 82.3% from the February 11th total of 86,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,061,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
AMMJ opened at $0.28 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $0.14. American Cannabis has a 12-month low of $0.05 and a 12-month high of $0.66.
About American Cannabis
